State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.21%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

