State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.54 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $785,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

