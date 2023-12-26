State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,139 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.26% of Premier worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,664,000 after buying an additional 248,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133,598 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Premier by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,787,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Premier by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,380,000 after purchasing an additional 409,032 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Premier by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,372,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,272,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Price Performance

Shares of Premier stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $35.57.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Premier

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.