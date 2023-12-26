State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,265 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Teradyne by 739.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after buying an additional 896,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Teradyne by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after buying an additional 850,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after buying an additional 607,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 569,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,847 shares of company stock valued at $390,927. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

