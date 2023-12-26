State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 200 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 86,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.76 and a fifty-two week high of $224.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.