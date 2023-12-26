Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Holdings Increased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3,397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.26%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

