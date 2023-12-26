Stryker Co. (SYK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Stryker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $11.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of SYK opened at $297.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.78. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker has a 1-year low of $239.62 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $312,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

