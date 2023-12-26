Summit Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $408.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.30.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.