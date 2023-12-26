Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,425,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,671,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $376.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $150.88 and a one year high of $380.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.91.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

