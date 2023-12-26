Summit Global Investments Decreases Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,728 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.10% of MasterCraft Boat worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 216.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 367.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

MCFT opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

Insider Activity

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $104.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 132,146 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,001,411 shares in the company, valued at $44,171,140.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 132,146 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,001,411 shares in the company, valued at $44,171,140.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $138,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasterCraft Boat

About MasterCraft Boat

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.