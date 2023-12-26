Summit Global Investments Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

