Summit Global Investments Decreases Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ArcBest were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ArcBest by 21.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ArcBest by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.56. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $125.48.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.10.

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

