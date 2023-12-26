Summit Global Investments Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,557 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

