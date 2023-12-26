Summit Global Investments Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Diodes were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Diodes by 111.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD opened at $81.12 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

