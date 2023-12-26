Summit Global Investments Has $330,000 Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Summit Global Investments decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of Franklin Covey worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FC. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $552.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.