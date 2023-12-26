Summit Global Investments Has $342,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

LOW stock opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

