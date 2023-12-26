Summit Global Investments Has $362,000 Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PriceSmart were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 175.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 43.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 61.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $149,901.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.9 %

PSMT opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.89. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.