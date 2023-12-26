Summit Global Investments Increases Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Weis Markets were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 86.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Weis Markets by 78.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Weis Markets by 189.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Price Performance

Shares of WMK opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Weis Markets

Weis Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.