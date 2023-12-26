Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ePlus were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ePlus by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 620,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ePlus by 517.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 208,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ePlus by 48.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,832,000 after purchasing an additional 155,661 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). ePlus had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on ePlus

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.