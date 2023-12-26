Summit Global Investments Invests $418,000 in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VSTO. TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

