Summit Global Investments Lowers Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,379 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HMN opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.40 million. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -412.50%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

