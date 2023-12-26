Summit Global Investments Makes New $490,000 Investment in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 702.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Price Performance

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $54.20.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.88 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised TTEC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTEC

About TTEC

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.