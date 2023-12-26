Summit Global Investments Purchases 12,785 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,966.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.