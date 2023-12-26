Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,919 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Teradata were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,983 shares of company stock worth $979,234. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

