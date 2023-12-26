Summit Global Investments Sells 7,914 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Barrett Business Services worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 180.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $117.85.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

