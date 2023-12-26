Summit Global Investments Sells 9,023 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sanofi by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

