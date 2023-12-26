Summit Global Investments Takes $407,000 Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.08% of DMC Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter valued at about $4,262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 49.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 172,452 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 641,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 155,789 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 141,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other DMC Global news, Director James Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $375.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.52.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.