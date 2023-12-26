Summit Global Investments Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Centene were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $713,235,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,878 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Centene Stock Down 0.1 %

CNC stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.