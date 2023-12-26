Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Superior Plus Trading Up 2.6 %

Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.10 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$701.33 million. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.08%. Research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.6164122 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.98.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

