Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Superior Plus Trading Up 2.6 %
Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.10 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.85.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$701.33 million. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.08%. Research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.6164122 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Superior Plus
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Plus
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Rocket Companies: A stock that traders are rushing to buy
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Zillow is the stock to show you the new homes Buffett just bet on
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Will these 3 heavily shorted stocks keep squeezing?
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.