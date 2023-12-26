TC Energy Co. (TRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
TRP opened at C$53.01 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.93. The firm has a market cap of C$55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.1609105 earnings per share for the current year.
In other TC Energy news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
