Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $433.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.68.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDY. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

