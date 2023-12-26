TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $15.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

TIXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,252,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,378 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,373,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after buying an additional 229,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,025,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after buying an additional 100,012 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,662,000 after buying an additional 143,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.79 million, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

