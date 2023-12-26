Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Trimmed by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $252.54 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day moving average of $248.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

