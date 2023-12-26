Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $252.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

