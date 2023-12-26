The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 67,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,619,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BK opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

