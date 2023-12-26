The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Cut by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Kroger were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

