The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 6.7% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $58,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.8% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG stock opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35. The company has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
