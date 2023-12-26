The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.