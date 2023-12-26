The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.7% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 104,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

