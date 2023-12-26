TotalEnergies SE (TTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 on January 25th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.8092 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

TotalEnergies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TotalEnergies to earn $9.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

