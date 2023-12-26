Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Tricon Residential has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tricon Residential to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of TCN opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 36.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 130.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 154,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 87,290 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 2.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,629,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,338,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

