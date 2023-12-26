Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

DGX stock opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

