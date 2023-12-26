Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 70,875 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after buying an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

