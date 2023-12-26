Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $1,110,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,428 shares of company stock worth $783,237. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $62.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

