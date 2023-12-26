Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $348.59 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $354.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.