Ultimate Products Plc (ULTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.95 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ultimate Products Price Performance

Shares of Ultimate Products stock opened at GBX 158 ($2.01) on Tuesday. Ultimate Products has a 12-month low of GBX 118 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.16).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Dent bought 14,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £21,204.80 ($26,943.84). Company insiders own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Ultimate Products Company Profile

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

