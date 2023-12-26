Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Boosted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UL opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

