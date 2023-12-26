United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

