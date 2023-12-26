UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,410,478,000 after acquiring an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,260,241,000 after buying an additional 764,872 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,379,561,000 after buying an additional 140,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,410,038,000 after buying an additional 444,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $520.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.09. The company has a market cap of $481.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.