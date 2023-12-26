Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on January 16th

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $15.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

VMI opened at $232.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $341.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

